Advertisement

Friday’s COVID numbers in South Dakota

(NBC)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 2:39 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -The current number active cases in South Dakota is with 7,794.

214 people are currently hospitalized with the virus.

Pennington County has 151 new cases, Meade County has 29 new cases, Lawrence County has 19 new cases, Butte County has 11 new cases, Custer County has 10 new cases, Fall River and Todd counties each have 6 new cases, Oglala Lakota County has 2 new cases, and Haakan and Jackson counties each have one new case.

The state total number of deaths is now 2,100.

South Dakota’s vaccination rate has remained largely unchanged in the last few weeks changing only a fraction of a percentage point.

57.54% of South Dakotans have been vaccinated and 63.25% receiving at least one dose.

Booster shots are now available for the immunocompromised.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

All Monument Health employees, whether directly involved in patient care or not, are now...
Local employer, of more than 5,000 people, implements COVID vaccine requirement
Monument Health announces vaccine mandate
Miller Cabin
One of the oldest structures in the central Black Hills, Miller Cabin gets some TLC
COVID-19 numbers for Thursday in South Dakota
Students at Red Cloud Indian School are taking to the streets, and the doorsteps of tribal...
Red Cloud students protest quarantine order by Oglala tribe

Latest News

Concerts, comedy, community theatre—something for everyone!
Homestake Opera House moves forward with upcoming season
watch
Health watch - VOD - clipped version
NDN
NDN Collective - VOD - clipped version
vision fund
Vision Fund Journey - VOD - clipped version