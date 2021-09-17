Advertisement

2016 murder on the Pine Ridge Reservation goes to trial

By Scarlett Lisjak
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 6:26 PM MDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -In October of 2016, Vinny Brewer was killed in broad day light outside a youth center on the Pine Ridge Reservation. Thursday, the case has made some head way as it inches closer to a verdict after five years.

The trial of Adan J Corona and Francisco Villanueva is underway in federal court in Rapid City. The two men are accused of first degree murder.

So far in the case, a jury was selected and both prosecutors and defense made their opening statements. The U-S Attorney’s Office told the jury that Villanueva was looking up Vinny Brewer on Facebook before his death.

Corona’s attorney said the state’s evidence focuses on whether his client is a good guy or not ... but it does not prove he committed the crime beyond a reasonable doubt.

The trial will resume tomorrow with witness testimony at 9 AM.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bill Evans and Johjn B. Roberts
Argument ensues over Rapid City road construction between Public Works Committee members
Students at Red Cloud Indian School are taking to the streets, and the doorsteps of tribal...
Red Cloud students protest quarantine order by Oglala tribe
Candace “Candy” Ayers, 66, died from COVID-19 at an Illinois hospital more than a month after...
Woman’s family uses obituary to blame unvaccinated for her COVID-19 death
Pine Ridge paramedic crews fired without notice, staff says
A mother says her toddler son was accidentally run over while she was searching for him.
Mother shares story after toddler son accidentally run over during search for child

Latest News

South Dakota proposed social studies curriculum remains source of contention before fall hearings
All Monument Health employees, whether directly involved in patient care or not, are now...
Local employer, of more than 5,000 people, implements COVID vaccine requirement
If you’ve walked the Rapid City streets, you may have encountered someone asking for any extra...
Hope Center discourages giving to panhandlers, encourages donating to organizations
HealthWatch
Health Watch: Self-care