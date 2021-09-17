2016 murder on the Pine Ridge Reservation goes to trial

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -In October of 2016, Vinny Brewer was killed in broad day light outside a youth center on the Pine Ridge Reservation. Thursday, the case has made some head way as it inches closer to a verdict after five years.

The trial of Adan J Corona and Francisco Villanueva is underway in federal court in Rapid City. The two men are accused of first degree murder.

So far in the case, a jury was selected and both prosecutors and defense made their opening statements. The U-S Attorney’s Office told the jury that Villanueva was looking up Vinny Brewer on Facebook before his death.

Corona’s attorney said the state’s evidence focuses on whether his client is a good guy or not ... but it does not prove he committed the crime beyond a reasonable doubt.

The trial will resume tomorrow with witness testimony at 9 AM.

