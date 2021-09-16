A nice end to the week

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A quiet night is on tap with clear skies. Temperatures will fall into the 50s for many. Some spots near the hills will stay close to 60° thanks to a westerly wind.

Sunny skies dominate the first half of the day. We will have plenty of sunshine into the afternoon, but clouds will move in from the south during the later afternoon hours - closer to dinner time. Temperatures will not be as warm with highs in the 70s and 80s. A cold front will move in from the north Thursday night and an isolated shower or storm could be possible, though the chances are low.

Temperatures will be cooler for Friday as many will be in the 70s. The heat is back for the weekend. Highs are expected to jump into the 90s on Saturday and be near 90° on Sunday. Plenty of sunshine is on tap for the weekend, but big changes are on tap for next week.

A strong storm system will move into the area late Monday. It’ll bring some showers late Monday through Tuesday. Temperatures will be much cooler as highs will be in the 50s and 60s. There is also a *chance* some spots in the higher elevations could see some snow... as for how much? That is something we will monitor as we get near. It doesn’t snow much in September. Over the past 30 years, we average 0.1″ of snow in the month. Stay tuned.

