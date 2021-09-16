Monument Health announces vaccine mandate

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Monument Health announced Thursday a new mandate requiring all of its physicians and caregivers to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by December,1, 2021. The move to vaccinate the hospital’s employees mirrors that of more than 170 other health care systems across the country, including Sanford Health and Avera Health.

The policy is similar to the health care system’s flu vaccine requirement. Monument Health will consider exemption requests for caregivers with medical contraindications and sincerely held religious beliefs.

“We are grateful for all of the hard work and heroism our Physicians and Caregivers have shown throughout this pandemic. We look forward to the day when COVID-19 is no longer a threat to our care teams, our patients, and our communities,” said Brad Archer, M.D., Chief Medical Officer for Monument Health. “The only way to get there is through vaccination.”

“Every day we see the damage that this virus does to patients,” Archer added. “As health care professionals, we owe it to our communities to do whatever we can to contain and control COVID-19. And extensive studies show that the vaccines are safe and effective,” Said Archer.

The highly transmissible Delta variant of the COVID-19 virus has been spreading rapidly through communities across western South Dakota. The number of new weekly West River COVID-19 cases nearly tripled in three weeks, and Monument Health is treating a record number of hospitalized patients.

Among Monument Health’s hospitalized COVID-19 patients approximately 82 percent are unvaccinated. Among those receiving ICU-level care, 91 percent are unvaccinated. Among patients on ventilators, 88 percent are unvaccinated. This shows that even in breakthrough cases where patients have been fully vaccinated and later acquire COVID-19, the vaccine is effective in lessening the symptoms and severity of the virus.

With more than 380 million doses administered nationwide, the vaccines have proven to be safe and effective in preventing serious illness and death from COVID-19. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has given full approval of the Pfizer vaccine. The Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are expected to gain approval soon.

