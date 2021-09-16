Advertisement

Make-A-Wish to host fundraiser with Thrive Family Chiropractic

September 18, 2021 from 10 AM - 2 PM
By Blake Joseph
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 9:03 AM MDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Melanie Barclay, Regional Director for Make-A-Wish® South Dakota & Montana, is busy granting wishes.

Barclay said “We have an 18 year old right now becoming a certified diver to kids pursue their artistic passions. We’re still granting a lot of wishes.”

And those wishes usually take funds to make them come true. Dr. Kilby Rech has recently started Thrive Family Chiropractic in Rapid City and has teamed up with Make-A-Wish® South Dakota & Montana to kick things off on the right foot.

Rech said “Our Grand Openning is centered around this fundraiser. It’s a good way to start our new clinic.”

Details for the event are as follows.

Time:

September 18, 2021 10 AM - 2 PM

Location:

2800 Jackson Blvd. , Suite 2, Rapid City, SD, 57702

Celebrate Thrive Family Chiropractic’s Grand Opening where all proceeds will benefit Make-A-Wish South Dakota and Montana!

This event is open to the public where visitors can enjoy food, music, games and learn more about healthy lifestyle tips including postural health.

For more information, contact Shelby Schott at 605-718-1038 or thrivechiropracticrapidcity@gmail.com.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bill Evans and Johjn B. Roberts
Argument ensues over Rapid City road construction between Public Works Committee members
Candace “Candy” Ayers, 66, died from COVID-19 at an Illinois hospital more than a month after...
Woman’s family uses obituary to blame unvaccinated for her COVID-19 death
Pine Ridge paramedic crews fired without notice, staff says
A mother says her toddler son was accidentally run over while she was searching for him.
Mother shares story after toddler son accidentally run over during search for child
Students at Red Cloud Indian School are taking to the streets, and the doorsteps of tribal...
Red Cloud students protest quarantine order by Oglala tribe

Latest News

Celebrate Thrive Family Chiropractic’s Grand Opening where all proceeds will benefit...
Make-A-Wish and Thrive Fundraiser
hazard pay
Rapid City Legal and Finance Committee pass $500 of hazard pay to city staff that worked through COVID-19 pandemic
Care Campus
Rapid City Police seek $500,000 of city assistance for Crisis Care Center
Deadwood
Deadwood Jam is celebrating 31 years