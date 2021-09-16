Make-A-Wish to host fundraiser with Thrive Family Chiropractic

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Melanie Barclay, Regional Director for Make-A-Wish® South Dakota & Montana, is busy granting wishes.

Barclay said “We have an 18 year old right now becoming a certified diver to kids pursue their artistic passions. We’re still granting a lot of wishes.”

And those wishes usually take funds to make them come true. Dr. Kilby Rech has recently started Thrive Family Chiropractic in Rapid City and has teamed up with Make-A-Wish® South Dakota & Montana to kick things off on the right foot.

Rech said “Our Grand Openning is centered around this fundraiser. It’s a good way to start our new clinic.”

Details for the event are as follows.

Time:

September 18, 2021 10 AM - 2 PM

Location:

2800 Jackson Blvd. , Suite 2, Rapid City, SD, 57702

Celebrate Thrive Family Chiropractic’s Grand Opening where all proceeds will benefit Make-A-Wish South Dakota and Montana!

This event is open to the public where visitors can enjoy food, music, games and learn more about healthy lifestyle tips including postural health.

For more information, contact Shelby Schott at 605-718-1038 or thrivechiropracticrapidcity@gmail.com.

