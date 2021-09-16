Advertisement

Crews scale Mt. Rushmore to check on cracks in the monument

Mount Rushmore
Mount Rushmore(KOTA KEVN)
By KEVN Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 7:14 PM MDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Crews were on the face of Mt. Rushmore on Sep 15-16

These climbers are checking on about a dozen monitors on the monuments that have to be calibrated every year.

The monitoring has been done since 1998.... and two of them, located near Lincoln and Roosevelt...make sure *cracks within the monument don’t change and cause damage.

“If they choose to move they would slide out of the sculpture. We watch it closely. I am happy to see there has been no net change in the width of any crack,” Blaine Kortemeyer, says

