COVID-19 numbers for Thursday in South Dakota

(WTOK)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 2:16 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -The current number active cases in South Dakota is with 7,526.

214 people are currently hospitalized with the virus.

Pennington County has 162 new cases, Meade County has 31 new cases, Custer has 15 new cases, Lawrence County has 23 new cases, Butte and Dewey counties have 11 new cases, Todd County has 7 new cases, Oglala Lakota has 5 new cases, Fall River has 4 new cases, Jackson County has 3 new cases, and Harding, Jones, and Perkins counties have 1 new case each.

The state total number of deaths is now 2,096.

South Dakota’s vaccination rate has remained largely unchanged in the last few weeks raising under only a fraction of a percentage point.

57.54% of South Dakotans have been vaccinated and 63.25% receiving at least one dose.

Booster shots are now available for the immunocompromised.

