Cooler Friday, but hot for the weekend

Breezy
Breezy(KEVN/KOTA)
By David Stradling
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 5:23 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A cold front will swing through the area this evening. As it passes through, winds are expected to increase significantly. Some gusts could reach 50 mph at times. Winds will weaken after midnight. Lows will range form the 30s to the 40s. Areas of frost are possible tonight, so if you live in the Black Hills, northwest South Dakota or northeast Wyoming, you might want to cover any outdoor plants as a precaution.

Plenty of sunshine is on tap for Friday. Temperatures will be cooler with highs in the 60s and 70s across the area. It will be a bit breezy with gusts up to 30 mph at times. Warmer air is on tap for the weekend as highs will be near or in the 90s! Sunny skies are expected Saturday with a high of 92°. Sunday will start off sunny, but a few clouds will move in through the afternoon. Highs will be near 90°.

Big changes are on tap early next week. Highs will be in the 60s for much of the area... maybe even some 50s for highs in spots! Plenty of clouds and the chance of showers are expected Monday. A few showers might linger into Tuesday, but the best chance for moisture now looks to be on Monday. It’ll be windy Monday with gusts of 40 mph or higher. A breezy will linger into Tuesday.

Temperatures will warm up into the 70s on Wednesday then back into the 80s toward the end of next week and weekend.

