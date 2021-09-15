Warmer weather returns Wednesday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Skies clear up overnight as temperatures fall into the 50s for many. Warmer air is set to return for Wednesday as highs will be in the 80s for many with sunny skies.

Temperatures drop back closer to normal with many in the 70s Thursday and Friday. We keep the sunshine to close out the week. Perfect weather to go wash the car! The weekend will be pretty toasty, especially Saturday. Highs will be in the 90s for the plains and 80s for the hills. Sunday looks to stay warm, but maybe not quite the 90s like Saturday. Highs will be in the 80s for many to wrap up the weekend. Sunshine is expected both days.

Some changes are on the way for next week! A storm system will move in from the north and that will pull in some cooler temperatures for us. Right now models like to drop highs into the 60s for the majority of next week. We will see if the cool air sticks around in the forecast, but models have been talking about this for a few days now.

