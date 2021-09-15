Polerina Studio combines ballet and pole fitness for new exercise class

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Finding the motivation to work out can be tough but unique exercise classes can make it a little easier to get your body moving.

Polerina Studio gives women and men a new way to work out, combining strength, conditioning, and flexibility through ballet and pole fitness, otherwise known as pole dancing.

This new exercise class is open to anyone looking to feel empowered and build some confidence; the owner of the studio says pole fitness is for everyone.

“If you can get up in the morning and you can get out of bed, you can get in here into the studio and you can pole,” said Breawna Ventura, owner of Polerina Studio and Live It Up Studio. “Really anybody types, your different athletic backgrounds, it really doesn’t matter. Where there’s a will, there’s a way and people can progress through this sport and really achieve dramatic results.”

Polerina Studio is an offshoot of Live It Up Studio which also offers other unique fitness opportunities like boxing and ariel skills.

