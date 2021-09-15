Advertisement

Polerina Studio combines ballet and pole fitness for new exercise class

Polerina Studio gives women and men a new way to work out, combining strength, conditioning, and flexibility through ballet and pole fitness, otherwise known as pole dancing.
Polerina Studio gives women and men a new way to work out, combining strength, conditioning,...
Polerina Studio gives women and men a new way to work out, combining strength, conditioning, and flexibility through ballet and pole fitness, otherwise known as pole dancing.(Miranda O'Bryan)
By Miranda O'Bryan
Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Finding the motivation to work out can be tough but unique exercise classes can make it a little easier to get your body moving.

Polerina Studio gives women and men a new way to work out, combining strength, conditioning, and flexibility through ballet and pole fitness, otherwise known as pole dancing.

This new exercise class is open to anyone looking to feel empowered and build some confidence; the owner of the studio says pole fitness is for everyone.

“If you can get up in the morning and you can get out of bed, you can get in here into the studio and you can pole,” said Breawna Ventura, owner of Polerina Studio and Live It Up Studio. “Really anybody types, your different athletic backgrounds, it really doesn’t matter. Where there’s a will, there’s a way and people can progress through this sport and really achieve dramatic results.”

Polerina Studio is an offshoot of Live It Up Studio which also offers other unique fitness opportunities like boxing and ariel skills.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating after a suspected “peeping Tom” was shot at least one time in the...
Woman fatally shoots suspected ‘peeping Tom’ outside bedroom window
UPDATE: Names released in Pennington County fatal crash
Lakota Empowerment Club, a new group at CHS, staged the walkout with the help of NDN...
Central High School students stage walkout to support teaching Native American history
Five people, including three children, were killed in an Akron house fire.
Children among 5 dead, 4 injured in Ohio house fire

Latest News

Carrying heavy backpacks can cause problems for kids
state and local government workers could be required to get vaccinated.
The White House on rising vaccination numbers in South Dakota
Attorney General announces settlement with Bristol-Myers Squibb
MINES FAIR
South Dakota Mines hosts career fair for hopeful students