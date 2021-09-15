Much Warmer Today; Cooler Thursday
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 5:35 AM MDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - We will see much warmer temperatures today as a high pressure ridge builds overhead. Look for highs in the 80s today, which will be about 10 degrees above normal for this time of year.
A cold front will cool us off a bit Thursday and Friday, bringing temperatures back to normal. No rain is expected with that front.
Just when you thought we were done with the 90s, nope - a hot 90-degree day is on tap for Saturday!
A strong trough will bring much cooler air next week and hopefully some rainfall.
