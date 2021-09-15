Could drilling resume in Hideaway Hills?

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Northdale Sanitary District heard from an attorney from Fox Rothchild and Geologist Nick Anderson, as well as community members on if 5 drilling locations could resume on sidewalks and streets in the subdivision.

That sinkhole developed in April of last year, and some crews are wanting to continue to see what is in the sub-surface in the mined area.

“I can’t imagine what people are going through. Fox Rothchild is trying to get people the help they need. We are the only people with a lawsuit still moving forward. This testing we need just for the evidence there, to see what is in the ground and when we get that it helps people move forward, and hopefully get resolution so they can go on with their lives,” Nick Anderson, says

The Northdale Sanitary District did approve for the drilling to resume.

