The White House on rising vaccination numbers in South Dakota

D.C. (KEVN) - As COVID-19 cases continue to rise in South Dakota, so does the number of people changing their minds concerning vaccinations.

White House Vaccinations Coordinator Dr. Bechara Choucair said when you look at the people still undecided about receiving the vaccine, it’s important to acknowledge that many people have legitimate questions about receiving their first dose.

Whether they were initially waiting for FDA approval, incentives, or for it to be required by their place of employment, he wants to remind everyone that we have the vaccines, we know they’re safe and available.

”But one thing I would assure you, when you look at vaccinations in South Dakota, just in the last 10 days alone, you have more than 6,700 people in South Dakota who’ve gotten their very first shot, just in the last 10 days alone. So, we know that people are still changing their minds. They’re getting vaccinated. we have to continue doubling down on those efforts so we can get as many people vaccinated as possible,” said Choucair.

Choucair recommends talking to your doctor if you have any concerns about receiving the vaccine.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.