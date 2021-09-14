Advertisement

UPDATE: Names released in Pennington County fatal crash

(AP)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 1:20 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Candace Arapahoe, 40, of New Town, North Dakota, has been identified as the person who died last Thursday in a one-vehicle crash east of Rapid City. Arapahoe had been driving a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado K1500 Pickup with one occupant, Russell Martinez, 22, of Rapid City. Their car, heading westbound on SD Highway 44, failed to negotiate a right turn. The vehicle went across the centerline, into a ditch and rolled. Neither of the occupants were wearing a seatbelt, and they were both thrown from the pickup.

Arapahoe was pronounced dead at the scene. Martinez sustained serious non-life threatening injuries. and was transferred to Monument Hospital

