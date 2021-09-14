Sports betting is showing to book up Deadwood’s off-season

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - It’s almost been a week since sports wagering officially opened in Deadwood.

Tin Lizzie Gaming resort, one of the casinos that provides sports betting, has been experiencing a noticeable crowd with NFL, college football and NBA seasons starting up.

Most people placing bets have been locals from the Black Hills. Deadwood usually experiences a slow winter season for gaming but with the new implementation of sports betting, it’s expected to pick up.

“The World Series is coming up, as we get into the NFL playoff season which is still a long ways out, all those events are just different opportunities for us in Deadwood to have these big events that typically happen in our slower time, the winter months so super excited about it,” said Josh Thurmes, assistant general manager at Tin Lizzie Gaming Resort.

Thurmes says Tin Lizzie has gotten nothing but good feedback and comments from opening sports betting last week.

