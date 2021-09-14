Advertisement

South Dakota COVID-19 cases, numbers, hospitalizations and deaths

(NIAID/National Institutes of Health via AP)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 12:25 PM MDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Today’s numbers reflect those covering Saturday, Sunday, and Tuesday.

There are 992 new COVID cases bring the total infection number to 138,207, with 7,263 active COVID cases in the state.

215 people are currently hospitalized with the virus.

Pennington County has 278 new cases, Meade County has 68 new cases, Lawrence County has 41 new cases, Butte County reported 22 new cases, Custer and Fall River counties each have 13 new cases, Oglala Lakota County has 12 new cases, Bennett and Todd counties have 9 new cases each, Dewey County has 6 new cases, Stanley County has 5 new cases, Corson and Tripp counties each have 4 new cases, Gregory County has 3 new cases, and Ziebach County has 1 new case.

908 more deaths are reported on Friday bringing the state total to1,185.

South Dakota’s vaccination rate has been largely unchanged in the last few weeks with 57.34% of people fully vaccinated and 63.16% receiving at least one dose.

Booster shots are now available for the immunocompromised.

