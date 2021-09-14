Advertisement

Showers Today; Dry the Rest of the Week and Weekend

Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
By Eric W Gardner
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 5:07 AM MDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Scattered showers will be possible today, then a much drier weather pattern returns tomorrow and holds through the weekend.

Temperatures will be comfortable today, but much warmer temperatures can be expected Wednesday. A dry cold front will knock temperatures down to near normal Thursday and Friday, then a hot day can be expected Saturday.

We are still watching for a major change in the weather pattern toward the middle of next week.

