Pitbull to perform at The Monument in first live music performance

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Monument has announced the first performer to play at the newly constructed Summit Arena.

Pitbull, is officially the first concert slated for the arena’s fall lineup. This will be the artist’s first time performing in South Dakota. He brings hits like his “I Feel Good” to Rapid City. He is a Grammy- winning with multiple awards, with 25-million in album sales and a following that has brought him over 15-bollion video views.

He will be performing many of his most recognizable hits as well as new music from his next albums.

The Arena has a strong lineup of concerts for this Fall. Some of the artists slated to play are Chris Young, on November 4; For King & Country on November 11, and Zac Brown Band November, 21.

Fall at The Monument has already kicked off to an exciting start with a Foreigner concert last Friday. Also at the center is the Fine Arts Theatre with Price is Right, Louis CK, CATS, Master Chef Life, Mannheim Steamroller and Clint Black with Lisa Hartman Black.

The next few weeks will be a busy time at The Monument, for not only Rapid City but the surrounding area.

