Advertisement

Carrying heavy backpacks can cause problems for kids

(Scarlett Lisjak)
By Scarlett Lisjak
Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -School is back in session and the excitement may be wearing off, and as the homework increases, so does the amount of stuff in a student’s backpack, and too much weight can cause back problems for kids.

Owner of Crosswait Chiropractic, Dr. Jonathan Crosswait says lugging around 20 pounds of books on your back is not just uncomfortable, it can be harmful, “the general rule of thumb is 10% of their body weight, so if that bag exceeds 10% of their body weight then it’s too heavy for these kids to be carrying.”

For a 70 pound child a backpack weighing more than 7 pounds is too heavy, Crosswait adds excessive pressure on a developing spine could lead to spinal degeneration or even arthritis down the road, “there has been a recent study using MRI where children that have too heavy of backpacks have increased spinal curvature as well as increased compression on their spinal disks .”

Crosswait says one of the things parents can do, is making sure the weight is evenly distributed, “so having a daughter that’s a fourth grader, kids have definitely complained that their backpacks are heavy and she made that comment a couple times herself. What we try to do is make sure that its properly fitting for her, then if it’s going to be over that 10% of her body weight we just have her carry things in her arms.”

More schools making the shift to virtual learnings tools can be a benefit when it comes to the spine, Crosswait adds, “I think teachers are definitely on top of it and trying to make sure that kids aren’t carrying things that are too heavy, as they get older they have books, but I know in Rapid City Area Schools now they’re going to everything on the computers so that helps lighten the load.”

Crosswait says another thing to take into consideration is all the winter gear kids carry around.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating after a suspected “peeping Tom” was shot at least one time in the...
Woman fatally shoots suspected ‘peeping Tom’ outside bedroom window
Five people, including three children, were killed in an Akron house fire.
Children among 5 dead, 4 injured in Ohio house fire
Lakota Empowerment Club, a new group at CHS, staged the walkout with the help of NDN...
Central High School students stage walkout to support teaching Native American history
Pregnant woman gets vaccinated
CDC releases data proving vaccinations are safe for pregnant people

Latest News

state and local government workers could be required to get vaccinated.
The White House on rising vaccination numbers in South Dakota
Attorney General announces settlement with Bristol-Myers Squibb
MINES FAIR
South Dakota Mines hosts career fair for hopeful students
South Dakota COVID-19 cases, numbers, hospitalizations and deaths