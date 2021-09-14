Advertisement

Accessible Black Hills- Creating an Inclusive Community

By KOTA Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 1:57 PM MDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -

Rapid City is known for its busy tourist season, bringing in visitors from all over the United States. But how accessible is our town to those who face a disability?

You can now go online to get the answer to that question.

Accessible Black Hills is a new community focused organization with a goal of providing an online directory and tourist information site, highlighting businesses within the area that are accessible and inclusive for individuals who require special accommodations.

They’re making that information available on their webpage, Facebook and Instagram.

In the future, the organization hopes to develop grant opportunities to help aid businesses financially to make their spaces more accessible and inclusive to all.

