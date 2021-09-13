South Dakota’s COVID numbers show steady increase

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - As of last Friday South Dakota saw 528 new COVID cases bring the total infection number to 137,300, with 7,226 active COVID cases in the state.

There were 197 people currently hospitalized with the virus as of last Friday.

Also as of last Friday, Pennington County reported 130 new cases, Meade County reported 38 new cases, Butte County reported 20 new cases, Dewey County reported 8 new cases, Corson and Custer counties each reported 7 new cases, Fall River reported 5 new cases, Oglala Lakota reported 4 new cases, Ziebach and Stanley counties each reported 3 new cases, Lyman County reported 2 new cases, and Harding, Perkins, Haakon, and Gregory counties each reported 1 new case.

17 more deaths were reported on Friday bringing the total to 907.

South Dakota’s vaccination rate has been largely unchanged in the last few weeks with 57.18% of people fully vaccinated and 62.91% receiving at least one dose.

Booster shots are now available for the immunocompromised.

