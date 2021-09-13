Advertisement

South Dakota’s COVID numbers show steady increase

(WFIE)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 1:04 PM MDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - As of last Friday South Dakota saw 528 new COVID cases bring the total infection number to 137,300, with 7,226 active COVID cases in the state.

There were 197 people currently hospitalized with the virus as of last Friday.

Also as of last Friday, Pennington County reported 130 new cases, Meade County reported 38 new cases, Butte County reported 20 new cases, Dewey County reported 8 new cases, Corson and Custer counties each reported 7 new cases, Fall River reported 5 new cases, Oglala Lakota reported 4 new cases, Ziebach and Stanley counties each reported 3 new cases, Lyman County reported 2 new cases, and Harding, Perkins, Haakon, and Gregory counties each reported 1 new case.

17 more deaths were reported on Friday bringing the total to 907.

South Dakota’s vaccination rate has been largely unchanged in the last few weeks with 57.18% of people fully vaccinated and 62.91% receiving at least one dose.

Booster shots are now available for the immunocompromised.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating after a suspected “peeping Tom” was shot at least one time in the...
Woman fatally shoots suspected ‘peeping Tom’ outside bedroom window
FILE - This frame grab from video shows al-Qaida's leader Ayman al-Zawahri at an unknown...
Al-Qaida chief appears in video marking 9/11 anniversary
Pregnant woman gets vaccinated
CDC releases data proving vaccinations are safe for pregnant people
FILE - In this photo taken on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, British singer Rod Stewart poses for the...
Judge cancels Rod Stewart’s trial, sets plea deal hearing

Latest News

The proposal passed the Senate last month when 19 Republicans signed on to the bill -- drafted...
Sen. John Thune continues to oppose President Joe Biden’s infrastructure package
In remembrance of September 11th’s events, September is the month for preparedness, and local...
An event to remind locals what we learned from the tragedy of 9/11
The proposal passed the Senate last month when 19 Republicans signed on to the bill -- drafted...
Sen. John Thune continues to oppose President Joe Biden’s infrastructure package
In remembrance of September 11th’s events, September is the month for preparedness, and local...
An event to remind locals what we learned from the tragedy of 9/11