Advertisement

Sen. John Thune continues to oppose President Joe Biden’s infrastructure package

The proposal passed the Senate last month when 19 Republicans signed on to the bill -- drafted...
The proposal passed the Senate last month when 19 Republicans signed on to the bill -- drafted after a bipartisan meeting between the White House and Republican Senators.(Nick Nelson)
By Nick Nelson
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 6:58 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPEARFISH, S.D. (KEVN) - Debate continues in Washington over a $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package proposed by President Joe Biden.

The proposal passed the Senate last month when 19 Republicans signed on to the bill -- drafted after a bipartisan meeting between the White House and Republican Senators. However, the bill faces a tougher road in the house because of a $3.5 trillion reconciliation plan attached to the legislation.

Sen. John Thune said that he believes the plan would radically increase the size of the federal government.

”It’s going to have people in this country become even more dependent upon the federal government,” Thune said. “But also, how are we going to pay for it? What they’re talking about in terms of paying for it are tax increases that would punish farmers and ranchers and small business owners.”

President Biden has said taxes would go up to pay for the plan, but only on the wealthiest Americans and corporations.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - This frame grab from video shows al-Qaida's leader Ayman al-Zawahri at an unknown...
Al-Qaida chief appears in video marking 9/11 anniversary
Pregnant woman gets vaccinated
CDC releases data proving vaccinations are safe for pregnant people
Lemonade kid
$32,600 dollars donated to St. Jude’s Hospital by free lemonade kid
‘You destroyed our family’; Rapid City man sentenced for exploiting minors

Latest News

In remembrance of September 11th’s events, September is the month for preparedness, and local...
An event to remind locals what we learned from the tragedy of 9/11
Phone scams have been an ongoing problem for people around the Black Hills.
Phone scams put the community at risk
The annual Patriot Day celebration is an opportunity for people in the community of all ages...
At ‘Patriot Day’ ceremony in Box Elder, the community honors the nation’s heroes
Custer Elementary Building will turn into a community center, how? remains uncertain