A few showers and storms overnight and again Tuesday

By David Stradling
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 4:25 PM MDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Scattered clouds are expected overnight as a few showers and storms pass through the area. Temperatures will be in the 50s for many overnight with a few falling into the upper 40s.

Clouds and precipitation will exit through the morning as skies open up to some sunshine. Midday and through the afternoon, another round of isolated showers and storms are possible. Highs will be in the 70s for much of the area.

Warmer air is set to return Wednesday as highs will be in the 80s for much of the area. It won’t last long as highs are back in the mid 70s Thursday and Friday. Mostly sunny skies are likely Wednesday through Friday.

After a cooler end to the week, the heat is back! Saturday will be in the 80s and 90s, while Sunday will sit mostly in the 80s. Plenty of sunshine is on tap for the weekend.

