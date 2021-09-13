Advertisement

Clearing Skies Today; But More Showers Tonight

Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
By Eric W Gardner
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 7:23 AM MDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - This morning’s thunderstorms will move east and we’ll see clearing skies and comfortable temperatures by this afternoon.

Another upper level disturbance will swing southeast through the area tonight, bringing more scattered showers and storms.

That system moves east and we’ll see sunny skies with very pleasant temperatures Tuesday afternoon. Dry weather will continue through the rest of the week, with a few ups and downs with temperatures.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating after a suspected “peeping Tom” was shot at least one time in the...
Woman fatally shoots suspected ‘peeping Tom’ outside bedroom window
FILE - This frame grab from video shows al-Qaida's leader Ayman al-Zawahri at an unknown...
Al-Qaida chief appears in video marking 9/11 anniversary
Pregnant woman gets vaccinated
CDC releases data proving vaccinations are safe for pregnant people
FILE - In this photo taken on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, British singer Rod Stewart poses for the...
Judge cancels Rod Stewart’s trial, sets plea deal hearing

Latest News

Sunny for the end of the week
Chance Of Rain Along With Cooler Temperatures to Start the Work Week
Dry end to the next week expected
Another Chance Of Storms Tomorrow Afternoon
Not as hot this weekend, but the smoke will linger
HOT
Potential record heat on tap Friday