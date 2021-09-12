Advertisement

At ‘Patriot Day’ ceremony in Box Elder, the community honors the nation’s heroes

The annual Patriot Day celebration is an opportunity for people in the community of all ages...
The annual Patriot Day celebration is an opportunity for people in the community of all ages and walks of life to come together and celebrate the bravery of those who have served the United States.(Nick Nelson)
By Nick Nelson
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 6:59 PM MDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOX ELDER, S.D. (KEVN) - For the past four years, the city of Box Elder has commemorated the anniversary of 9/11 by celebrating all active and retired military service members with events throughout the day.

The annual Patriot Day celebration is an opportunity for people in the community of all ages and walks of life to come together and celebrate the bravery of those who have served the United States. Festivities kicked off with a parade featuring floats from different local businesses and organizations.

Box Elder resident Ken Lining just recently moved to Box Elder from the Chicago area and said that he still feels the impact that the September 11th attacks have had on the nation.

”It was obviously a very tragic day for the country,” Lining said. “I’d like to think that we have learned the lessons. I’m afraid we’re forgetting some of those lessons.”

Lining said that his son turned 13 years old on September 11th, 2001. He says explaining the attacks to a child was a hard thing to do.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The FDA has reached approval for both the Pfizer and the Moderna vaccines; but percentage of South Dakotans taking advantage of the critical step to stay healthy and stop the pandemic remains at a virtual standstill
‘You destroyed our family’; Rapid City man sentenced for exploiting minors
Pregnant woman gets vaccinated
CDC releases data proving vaccinations are safe for pregnant people
marijuana
Medical marijuana zoning, here’s what Rapid City is planning to do
Lemonade kid
$32,600 dollars donated to St. Jude’s Hospital by free lemonade kid

Latest News

Custer Elementary Building will turn into a community center, how? remains uncertain
$32,600 dollars donated to St. Jude’s Hospital by free lemonade kid
$32,600 dollars donated to St. Jude’s Hospital by free lemonade kid
Central High School’s ‘Singers’ get 15 minutes of fame opening for Foreigner
Central High School’s ‘Singers’ get 15 minutes of fame opening for Foreigner
Walk a mile her shoes kicks off Downtown Rapid City
Walk a mile her shoes kicks off Downtown Rapid City