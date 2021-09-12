Chance Of Rain Along With Cooler Temperatures to Start the Work Week

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - We don’t expect to see much rainfall this afternoon or evening. Overnight and into tomorrow morning, we will see showers and storms across our area. Most of that rainfall will move out of the area by noon. Tomorrow afternoon we will be sunny with highs in the 70s. More chances of rain and cooler temperatures are expected Tuesday, and then sunny skies for the rest of the week.

