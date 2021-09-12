Advertisement

Chance Of Rain Along With Cooler Temperatures to Start the Work Week

Sunny for the end of the week
Sunny for the end of the week
By Jacob Montesano
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 3:33 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - We don’t expect to see much rainfall this afternoon or evening. Overnight and into tomorrow morning, we will see showers and storms across our area. Most of that rainfall will move out of the area by noon. Tomorrow afternoon we will be sunny with highs in the 70s. More chances of rain and cooler temperatures are expected Tuesday, and then sunny skies for the rest of the week.

