An event to remind locals what we learned from the tragedy of 9/11

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - September marks national preparedness month after the tragic events of 9/11, this is to remind people on an annual basis how to be prepared when a disaster or everyday emergency occurs.

Pennington County Emergency Management partnered with 25 other agencies that either work in the response field or have a safety network, to promote disaster awareness and preparation.

“We’re thinking about it and we don’t want to forget the things that we’ve learned from those hard lessons, whether that is a terrorist event or a natural disaster like the flood here in Rapid City in 1972. We want to remind people to have an emergency kit and to be prepared at home and everyday emergencies,” said Alexa White, deputy director of Pennington County Emergency Management.

It is the 12th annual disaster awareness and safety day occurring at Main Street Square where the public is invited to educate themselves with safety tips and free food.

This year’s theme is “Be your own Lifesaver” and will help prepare the public for any kind of disasters or emergencies.

Preparation such as an emergency kit filled with food, water, flashlight, radio, change of clothes, and a few other things.

“And if you just start simple, it’s not that hard to put together and there’s a lot of times there are items you have in your home already, you just may not have them in a suitcase that’s easy to grab in case you have to leave your home quickly or if you need to hunker down like in a snow storm which happens a lot here,” said White.

The event also has a maze set up for a fun way to remind people what they need in their emergency kit.

