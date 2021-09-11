Advertisement

Towns across the Black Hills plan for medical cannabis establishments

(Scarlett Lisjak)
By Scarlett Lisjak
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 6:58 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Towns across western South Dakota are getting ready for medical cannabis establishments by outlining licensing, zoning and manufacturing guidelines.

Custer City Council Member, Peg Ryan says the town has decided that dispensaries will only be in the central business district and that they will not be allowed within a thousand feet of any schools.

”For dispensaries we have not put a limit on the number of dispensaries, we feel that there are enough restrictions on how the dispensaries can operate that they will weed themselves out, so we wanted to give any business who is interested in being part of that an opportunity to participate,” Ryan said.

Other types of medical marijuana establishments like growing, manufacturing and testing facilities will only be allowed in certain commercial and industrial districts, and will be limited to one facility per one-thousand people. Furthermore, all establishments will have to pay $5,000 dollars annually to keep their license.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘You destroyed our family’; Rapid City man sentenced for exploiting minors
Married since 94'.
A Sturgis Rally love triangle between husband, wife and motorcycles
Pregnant woman gets vaccinated
CDC releases data proving vaccinations are safe for pregnant people
Optional service-line protection plans sent to Rapid City homeowners are not a scam
Some decisions were reached during Tuesdays heated school board meeting

Latest News

Lemonade kid
$32,600 dollars donated to St. Jude’s Hospital by free lemonade kid
President Joe Biden walks along the Colonnade towards the Oval Office as he returns to the...
Biden’s vaccine rules to set off barrage of legal challenges
The FDA has reached approval for both the Pfizer and the Moderna vaccines; but percentage of South Dakotans taking advantage of the critical step to stay healthy and stop the pandemic remains at a virtual standstill
Concerts are back and The Monument is hosting the band Foreigner Friday, with a special guest,...
Central High School’s ‘Singers’ get 15 minutes of fame opening for Foreigner