Towns across the Black Hills plan for medical cannabis establishments

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Towns across western South Dakota are getting ready for medical cannabis establishments by outlining licensing, zoning and manufacturing guidelines.

Custer City Council Member, Peg Ryan says the town has decided that dispensaries will only be in the central business district and that they will not be allowed within a thousand feet of any schools.

”For dispensaries we have not put a limit on the number of dispensaries, we feel that there are enough restrictions on how the dispensaries can operate that they will weed themselves out, so we wanted to give any business who is interested in being part of that an opportunity to participate,” Ryan said.

Other types of medical marijuana establishments like growing, manufacturing and testing facilities will only be allowed in certain commercial and industrial districts, and will be limited to one facility per one-thousand people. Furthermore, all establishments will have to pay $5,000 dollars annually to keep their license.

