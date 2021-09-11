Advertisement

Not as hot this weekend, but the smoke will linger

By David Stradling
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 7:58 PM MDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Smoke and haze will linger tonight. Partly cloudy skies are expected as temperatures fall into the 50s and 60s by morning.

Partly cloudy skies continue for Saturday. Highs will be in the 80s for much of the area, some near 90° closer to the Nebraska state line. A few isolated afternoon storms are possible in South Dakota. Sunday will be similar with partly cloudy skies and a small chance for an afternoon storm. Temperatures will be a bit cooler with 70s and 80s for highs.

Monday and Tuesday will be partly cloudy and comfortable as highs settle in the 70s for nearly everyone. Wednesday is a bit warmer with highs in the 80s. Thursday and Friday will see temperatures fall back into the 70s before we warm back up next weekend.

