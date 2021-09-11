Advertisement

Another Chance Of Storms Tomorrow Afternoon

Dry end to the next week expected
Dry end to the next week expected
By Jacob Montesano
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 3:09 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Expect to see an isolated storm or two across the areas south of Rapid City this evening. Tomorrow we can expect more storms to form across western South Dakota as well. There is a marginal risk for severe weather with the storms tomorrow. Temperatures tomorrow are going to be very similar to today, with highs in the lower 80s and upper 70s expected. More chances of rain are expected Monday and Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The FDA has reached approval for both the Pfizer and the Moderna vaccines; but percentage of South Dakotans taking advantage of the critical step to stay healthy and stop the pandemic remains at a virtual standstill
‘You destroyed our family’; Rapid City man sentenced for exploiting minors
Pregnant woman gets vaccinated
CDC releases data proving vaccinations are safe for pregnant people
marijuana
Medical marijuana zoning, here’s what Rapid City is planning to do
President Joe Biden speaks about the end of the war in Afghanistan from the State Dining Room...
Vaccine mandate spawns new fear: finding and keeping workers

Latest News

Not as hot this weekend, but the smoke will linger
HOT
Potential record heat on tap Friday
Rapid City forecast
Hot and Dry through Friday
HOT
A toasty end to the week