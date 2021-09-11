Advertisement

$32,600 dollars donated to St. Jude’s Hospital by free lemonade kid

Lemonade kid
Lemonade kid(KOTA KEVN)
By KEVN Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 8:14 PM MDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -During the Sturgis Rally, we introduced you to a young boy giving out free lemonade for a donation to St. Jude’s Children Hospital.

On Aug 10, Wyatt was able to give a check to St. Jude’s

Over $30,000 was raised, that money was all from 30%the money donated..... 50% went to his college fund.

Wyatt was ready to be able to give so much money to help out fellow kids.

“I think it will make them feel amazing and they are going to be so happy,” says Wyatt

Wyatt not only plans on setting up the lemonade stand again next year... but says he is committed to doing it for the next 10 years.

