Summerset prepares for medical cannabis implementation

SUMMERSET, S.D. (KEVN) - The Summerset community is setting up its own rules to implement medical cannabis within city limits.

The ordinance, approved by the Summerset City Council allows for one dispensary, however, that facility must be at least 400 ft. away from bars and churches and 1,000 ft. away from schools. Whoever wants to open that dispensary must go through the city’s planning and zoning department to find a suitable location.

The Summerset Mayor said that she looks forward to having extra revenue for the city.

”We’re anticipated to possibly double our population within the next five years, and so we’re always looking for what we can do as a city to help continue to grow and get commercial businesses here,” says Summerset mayor Melanie Torno.

Torno said that the topic of medical marijuana has been a hot-button issue at city council meetings over the past year. She said that she hopes for a smooth implementation of the ordinance.

