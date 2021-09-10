RC Stevens bests RC Central in soccer doubleheader
RC Christian volleyball remains undefeated
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 11:05 PM MDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Both the boys and girls teams for Rapid City Stevens had their way with the Rapid City Cobblers during Thursday night’s doubleheader at Sioux Park. Meanwhile, Rapid City Christian’s volleyball team is quietly putting together one of the best season’s in the state. Ben Burns has the highlights and results.
Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.