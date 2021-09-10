Advertisement

RC Stevens bests RC Central in soccer doubleheader

RC Christian volleyball remains undefeated
RC Stevens bests RC Central in soccer doubleheader
RC Stevens bests RC Central in soccer doubleheader
By Ben Burns
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 11:05 PM MDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Both the boys and girls teams for Rapid City Stevens had their way with the Rapid City Cobblers during Thursday night’s doubleheader at Sioux Park. Meanwhile, Rapid City Christian’s volleyball team is quietly putting together one of the best season’s in the state. Ben Burns has the highlights and results.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘You destroyed our family’; Rapid City man sentenced for exploiting minors
Married since 94'.
A Sturgis Rally love triangle between husband, wife and motorcycles
Pregnant woman gets vaccinated
CDC releases data proving vaccinations are safe for pregnant people
Optional service-line protection plans sent to Rapid City homeowners are not a scam
Some decisions were reached during Tuesdays heated school board meeting