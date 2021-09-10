The FDA has reached approval for both the Pfizer and the Moderna vaccines; but percentage of South Dakotans taking advantage of the critical step to stay healthy and stop the pandemic remains at a virtual standstill

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - South Dakota has 615 new COVID cases bringing the current active cases to 7,122.

We have 203 individuals hospitalized, sick with the virus.

Seven more people have passed away from the and are now tallying at 2,077.

Pennington County reported 133 new cases, Meade County reported 35 new cases, Butte County reported 26 new cases, Lawrence Country reported 25 new cases, Custer County reported 16 new cases, Dewey County reported 7 new cases, Harding, Perkins, Corson, and Fall River counties each reported 5 new cases, Todd County reported 4 new cases, Lyman and Jones counties reported 2 new cases each, and Haakon County reported 1 new case.

Vaccination rates have remained almost entirely unmoved. Of those eligible to receive the vaccine, individuals 12 years of age and older, the percentage of those who have received only 1 dose of their vaccination has risen by under a percentage point from 62.61% to just 62.76 . Similarly, South Dakotans who have received the full vaccination has risen a negligible amount, from 56.92%, to 57.08%

The U.S. Food and DRug administration (FDA) has approved both the Moderna and the Pfizer vaccines have been fully approved for all people ages 16 and older, and a booster shot for those who are immunocompromised. These approvals, says the FDA, mean that “the public can be very confident that this vaccine meets the high standards for safety, effectiveness, and manufacturing quality the FDA requires of an approved product.”

For approval by the FDA, a drug means that data on the drug’s effects have been reviewed by The Center for Drug Evaluation and Research (CDER) performs an essential public health task by making sure that safe and effective drugs are available to improve the health of people in the United States. The CDER approves a drug only after it has been determined to provide benefits that outweigh and known and potential risks for the intended population. For detailed infornation on how a drug gets its stamp of approval, please visit the fda.gov link on procedure here.

