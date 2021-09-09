Volunteer team helps build a goat playground that is also a memorial for farm owner’s son

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Charm Farm, it’s a place for animals rescues. For example, a horse who struggles with medical issues affecting weight. She was nearly given up on before coming to the farm.

Right now, the farm is getting some help by volunteers from First Interstate Bank who supplied the farm with two grants. and the manpower to execute them.

Farm owner, Tamara Lile, says, “The money’s never there. There’s always a fence that needs to be fixed. Which is what they’re doing out front, which we really -- you know, that’s going to make the place look a lot better and keep our animals in.”

Volunteer, Pamela Edoff, says, “What they do at the Charm Farm is really great. It’s like an animal rescue. So, we’re building places for these animals to live.”

Aside from fences, they’re also building a western themed city play area for goats.

“They’re obviously doing the bank first,” says Lile, “because they’re First Interstate Bank.”

It’s also going to be for children to use, and will double as a memorial.

“It’s going to be dedicated to my son Donovan who passed away,” Lile says.

She says she’d like to create a place where people can come together, and have structures in the town that are dedicated to a loved one that’s no longer with us, “Whether it be a pet that they lost or a family member.”

The bank being built and painted is the first of many to come.

“This is just the beginning. I’m so excited about this. I’ve been wanting to do this for a very long time. I thought, ‘how cool would it be if would just go and not only reflect, meditate or pray.’ But, also watch our kids playing around, and we can kind of think about our loved ones that we’ve lost while we’re surrounded by life.”

