Potential record heat on tap Friday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Mostly clear tonight with lows in the 50s and 60s. Smoke will linger through the night.

Hazy skies are expected again for Friday with highs soaring into the 90s. Some spots may flirt with a record high. In downtown Rapid City, the forecast high is 98°, which would break the current record of 97° set back in 2012. A front will slide in from the north and bring in some cooler temperatures for the weekend.

Some models like to keep a little smoke around for the weekend, but that will depend on how strong of a push the front will have. Either way it’ll be cooler with highs in the 80s for many. An afternoon storm is possible on Saturday and a late afternoon/evening storm is possible Sunday. Those chances are rather low, but not zero.

Sunshine is likely Monday with highs near 80°. A few showers and storms will move in Monday night and linger into the morning hours Tuesday, before clearing up. Highs Tuesday will be in the lower 70s for many. We’re back near 80° on Wednesday.

