Advertisement

Hot and Dry through Friday

Rapid City forecast
Rapid City forecast
By Eric W Gardner
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 5:47 AM MDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - We will see unseasonably hot and dry weather today and Friday. Highs will soar into the 90s, and fire danger will be extreme.

Record high temperatures are possible Friday. Friday’s record high in Rapid City is 97 set back in 2012 - that is certainly in reach!

A cold front will drop temperatures this weekend into early next week, but no rain is expected with the front.

However, a few showers are possible next Tuesday as a trough moves through the area.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monument Health reports majority of severe COVID cases among the unvaccinated
Rapid City School Board hears from both sides of the mask mandate debate
Married since 94'.
A Sturgis Rally love triangle between husband, wife and motorcycles
Some decisions were reached during Tuesdays heated school board meeting
Pregnant woman gets vaccinated
CDC releases data proving vaccinations are safe for pregnant people

Latest News

HOT
A toasty end to the week
Rapid City 7 day forecast
Comfortably Warm Today, Uncomfortably Hot Tomorrow and Friday
Mostly Sunny KEVN
Comfortable Wednesday before it gets hot again
Wednesday
Another nice day on tap Wednesday