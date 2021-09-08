A toasty end to the week

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Clear skies expected overnight with lows in the 50s for many. We are getting hot to end the week. Both Thursday and Friday will be in the 90s with plenty of sunshine.

The heat, breezy conditions and dry weather will lead to very high fire danger. A Fire Weather watch is in effect for much of western South Dakota and northeast Wyoming from 9 a.m. Thursday to 9 p.m. Friday. The hottest temperatures are expected on Friday, where record highs could be in jeopardy in spots. Downtown Rapid City’s record high is 97°, which was set in 2012, and the forecast high is 97°.

Along with the heat and high fire danger, wildfire smoke will be returning from the west. Smoke will increase from west to east through the day Thursday and linger into Friday. Thankfully another cold front will slide through and push the smoke out of the area for the weekend. The front will also usher in some cooler air.

Temperatures this weekend will be in the 70s and 80s across the area. Partly cloudy skies are expected on Saturday, where an isolated shower or storm will be possible late in the day. The chances are pretty low. Sunday will be mostly sunny and dry.

Next week will start off near normal with highs in the 70s and 80s, but it does look to warm back up toward the end of next week and weekend.

