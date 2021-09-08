Monument Health reports majority of severe COVID cases among the unvaccinated

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - South Dakota has seen an increase of 1230 cases of COVID. These numbers reflect the uptick in new cases between September, 3, and September 7.

During this time period the state has seen a 325 rise in active COVID cases bringing the current active cases to 6507.

We have 210 individuals hospitalized, sick with the virus. As of September, 1, Monument Health has reported the stark correlation between individuals who are unvaccinated and those who are hospitalized and in the most serious danger. More specifically, 81% of COVID patients currently hospitalized are unvaccinated. That number jumps to 92% of hospitalized COVID patients who are in the Intensive Care Unit. The percentage of unvaccinated individuals rises further even, to 95% as per the data on COVID patients who are on ventilators.

For reference, Dr. Jenna Boyd Carpenter, a pulmonologist and intensive care doctor in Guntersville, Alabama spoke with Alabama.com On telling patients they may not survive on a ventilator: “... a lot of times the patients ask me ‘Is this going to help?’ I couldn’t give you the exact numbers, but there is an extremely small percentage of patients that survive and are able to recover and come off the ventilator,” said Dr. Carpenter. “...when the families or the patients look at me and say, ‘Am I going to do OK, is this going to help?’ I try to be very honest with them in a gentle way. This is the toughest question of all to have to answer, when I have to look them in the eye and say, ‘There is a very high chance, after doing this, that you will not survive.”

Deaths from the disease have increased by 3 and are now tallying at 2,077.

Pennington County reported 380 new cases, Meade County reported 75 new cases, Lawrence County reported 73 new cases, Butte County reported 47 new cases, Dewey County reported 33 new cases, Fall River County reported 17 new cases, Custer County reported 15 new cases, Oglala Lakota and Ziebach counties reported 11 new cases each, Todd County reported 10 new cases, Gregory County reported 9 new cases, Corson County reported 5 new cases, Haakron County reported 3 new cases, Perkins, Jackson, and Mellette counties reported 2 new cases each, and Jones County reported 1 new case.

Vaccination rates have seen a slowing down with percentages largely unmoved. Of those eligible to receive the vaccine, individuals 12 years of age and older, 62.61% of the state has received 1 dose of their vaccination. 56.92% of the state has gotten the full vaccine.

