Advertisement

Eric’s 60 Second Kitchen - Jazzy Oyster Crackers

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 9:30 AM MDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Talk about intense flavor! These oyster crackers pack a punch - in a delicious way - you’ll love them, but fair warning, they can be addictive!

Pour a 9 ounce package of oyster crackers in a bowl. Then add a half cup of extra virgin olive oil, one package of ranch dressing mix (1 ounce), and a rounded half tablespoon of cayenne pepper.

Mix well then lay in one layer on a baking sheet. Bake in a preheated 250 degree oven, turning half way through, for 15 to 20 minutes or until golden brown. Let cool completely.

Store in an airtight container.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Married since 94'.
A Sturgis Rally love triangle between husband, wife and motorcycles
COVID numbers in South Dakota
Recent data from Monument Health has released that the hospital is treating 79 patients for...
Unvaccinated COVID-19 patients take up the majority of the ICU beds at Monument
Pregnant woman gets vaccinated
CDC releases data proving vaccinations are safe for pregnant people
Rapid City School Board hears from both sides of the mask mandate debate

Latest News

Eric's 60 Second Kitchen - Different Grades of Cinnamon
Eric’s 60 Second Kitchen - Different Grades of Cinnamon
Eric's 60 Second Kitchen - Kitzan Family Farms' Shepherd's Pie
Eric’s 60 Second Kitchen - Kitzan Family Farms’ Shepherd’s Pie
Eric's 60 Second Kitchen - Red Onions
Eric’s 60 Second Kitchen - Red Onions
Eric's 60 Second Kitchen - Easy Shrimp Dip
Eric’s 60 Second Kitchen - Easy Shrimp Dip