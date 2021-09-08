Eric’s 60 Second Kitchen - Jazzy Oyster Crackers

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Talk about intense flavor! These oyster crackers pack a punch - in a delicious way - you’ll love them, but fair warning, they can be addictive!

Pour a 9 ounce package of oyster crackers in a bowl. Then add a half cup of extra virgin olive oil, one package of ranch dressing mix (1 ounce), and a rounded half tablespoon of cayenne pepper.

Mix well then lay in one layer on a baking sheet. Bake in a preheated 250 degree oven, turning half way through, for 15 to 20 minutes or until golden brown. Let cool completely.

Store in an airtight container.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.