YMCA of Rapid City to swing into action with kettle ball classes

By Blake Joseph
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 10:37 AM MDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Starting in October the YMCA of Rapid City will be offering Kettle Bell classes on Tuesdays and Fridays at 8:15am. They will also offer a wide variety of other group exercise classes – check out their schedule – rcymca.org/groupexercise.

However, if you are interested in teaching the course they will have that training available as well. Nicole Craig, Group Exercise Coordinator for the YMCA of Rapid City has prepared a class.

Craig said “We are offering three days of intensive trainings and certification courses this Friday/Saturday and Sunday at the Y. Kettle Bell Basics is just one of the trainings offered and after the course, participants will leave with an understanding of the science of kettle bell usage, an enhanced ability to design tailored, effective training regimens for a wide variety of clients, an increased understanding of successful kettlebell workout components and considerations, and an enhanced fitness knowledge of kettlebell methodology, routine design & exercise form.”

These are not the only classes available for training.

Craig said “Schwinn Indoor Cycle Classic with Power Infusion, Kids Fit, and Pre/Post Natal Basics are also being offered. More information can be found on our website at rcymca.org/trainingintensive and you can sign up by calling Beckie at 605-718-9622 or emailing beckiej@rcymca.org.”

