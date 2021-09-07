Advertisement

Unvaccinated COVID-19 patients take up the majority of the ICU beds at Monument

By Gillian Trudeau
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 4:55 PM MDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Recent data from Monument Health has released that the hospital is treating 79 patients for COVID-19.

The total amount of unvaccinated patients diagnosed with COVID is 64 compared to the total of 79 patients overall with the virus. 24 people are in the ICU with COVID and 23 of them are unvaccinated. And, there are 14 COVID patients ventilated and 13 are unvaccinated.

”If you haven’t gotten the vaccine or you’re considering hesitating thinking about it, you should go get the vaccine because the risk of COVID is you’ll end up in the ICU and it damages your organs so you do not want to do the natural route that’s very dangerous, risks are too high,” said Dr. Shankar Kurra, vice president of medical affairs at Monument Health.

The 15 COVID patients that are hospitalized and vaccinated are apart of the breakthrough infection cases that typically are of the older demographic, 75 years or older, or they already have underlying conditions.

