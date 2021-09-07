Advertisement

Texas restaurant uses robots due to labor shortage

By KTVT staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 10:05 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DALLAS (KTVT) – A Texas restaurant has found a solution for its labor shortage.

Taco Borga, a co-owner of La Duni in Dallas, said he has a third of the staff he did before the pandemic.

He said he’s been trying to hire new people, but no one is interested in working.

So he turned to robots for help.

“I had people who tell me, ‘Well, they’re taking people’s jobs,’” Borga said.

“Guess what? No. They’re not taking anybody’s job, because no one is showing up. What they are doing is helping the ones who are really working.”

The restaurant has three robots that work as hosts and runners. They take guests to their tables, bring out orders and even sing “Happy Birthday.”

Experts say the labor shortage in service jobs is from low wages and the spreading COVID-19 delta variant.

Copyright 2021 KTVT via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

