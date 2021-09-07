Scholarship to be awarded and created through South Dakota Community Foundation

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -With school beginning across the state it’s never too late to start thinking about scholarship opportunities. You can look at this from different points of view like from a donor wanting to create a legacy by establishing a scholarship and also students that have many options for scholarships and help to attend school. Beth Massa, Regional Director for Foundation Relations for the South Dakota Community Foundation as many opportunities for all peoples to get involved.

SD Community Foundation manages over 300 different scholarships across the state:

Scholarships for returning students

Scholarships for new freshman students

Scholarships for special programs or career plans

Scholarships are a great way to create a legacy for yourself, your family, or your organization

Massa said “Parents with students that are high school seniors should investigate scholarship options, don’t just look for nationwide scholarships – look locally.”

When a donor establishes a scholarship with the SD Community Foundation, we encourage them to create realistic criteria and a fairly simple application form.

Some helpful tips on how parents can encourage students:

Encourage your student to submit their applications ON TIME.

Make yourself and your student aware of the ListServe that most high schools utilize.

Motivate your student with the numbers. Show them how much college costs and what a scholarship can do to the amount of financial aid they may need to take.

Complete the applications in full

Make sure someone proof reads and edits the application.

Send materials in advance of the deadlines.

Make sure the letters of recommendations are new and not copies.

Keep applying even if you are not successful.

For more information on how you can get involved please visit https://www.sdcommunityfoundation.org

