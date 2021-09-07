Advertisement

Cooler with less smoke Tuesday

By David Stradling
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 6:42 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A cold front passes through overnight and ushers in some cooler and more clear air. Temperatures will fall into the 50s by morning.

You’ll notice the skies look a little more clear Tuesday. The front will help push away much of the smoke and usher in cooler temperatures, as highs will be in the 70s and 80s. It will be a little breezy at times, but nothing too bad. Cooler weather sticks around Wednesday with highs in the 70s and 80s yet again.

The heat returns Thursday and Friday with 90s expected across much of western South Dakota and northeast Wyoming. Along with the heat, I wouldn’t be surprised if some of the hazy skies return to the area.

Thankfully we are a bit cooler for the weekend. Highs will be in the 80s Saturday and Sunday with mostly sunny skies. There is a possibility we see a pop up shower or storm this weekend, but chances are very low as of now.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Married since 94'.
A Sturgis Rally love triangle between husband, wife and motorcycles
South Dakota is home to only one venomous snake and its offspring is joining the world right now.
Prairie Rattlesnakes welcome newest bundles of joy this fall
Authorities said a shooting in Lakeland, Florida, left four people dead.
Sheriff: Florida gunman killed 4, including mom still holding baby
Pregnant woman gets vaccinated
CDC releases data proving vaccinations are safe for pregnant people
Pandemic-based jobless benefits for millions of Americans expire Labor Day weekend.
Two anchors of COVID safety net ending, affecting millions

Latest News

90s return to the forecast
Hot and Dry Weather Expected Today
HOT
A hot Labor Day with high fire danger
Monday
Hot for Labor Day with high fire danger
Highs in the 90s are possible
Sunny Skies and Warm Temperatures Expected For Labor Day