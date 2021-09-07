Advertisement

Cooler Temperatures Today; Hot by Week’s End

Rapid City 7 Day forecast
By Eric W Gardner
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 7:21 AM MDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A cold front ushered in cooler air overnight. Today will be much cooler than yesterday with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s, unlike those 90s we had on Labor Day. There will continue to be some smoke and haze as smoke from the western wildfires moves overhead.

It looks like much warmer air returns Thursday and Friday as a ridge of high pressure aloft rebuilds over the northern plains. Expect low to mid 90s those days, which is more than 10 degrees above normal.

The weekend will be a tad cooler with highs in the 80s. Little if any rainfall is expected all week into the weekend.

