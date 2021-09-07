Comfortable Wednesday before it gets hot again

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A few high clouds will move into the area after midnight making things mostly clear. Low temperatures will fall into the 50s for much of the area with a few 40s possible on the plains.

More sunshine is expected for Wednesday with comfortable temperatures. Highs will be in the 80s for many, with 70s in the Black Hills. The heat is back for Thursday. Highs will be in the 90s for much of the plains and 80s in the hills. It will be breezy, too. With the heat, low relative humidity and strong winds, fire danger is very high for Thursday. A Fire Weather Watch is in effect for parts of western South Dakota and northeast Wyoming from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday.

Smoke will return to the Sheridan/Big Horns area Wednesday afternoon. Smoke will move in from the west on Thursday and linger into Friday. Highs on Friday will be in the 90s once again and Rapid City could flirt with the record high of 97° set back in 2012. Thankfully, another cold front will push through the area Friday night. This will get rid of the smoky conditions and also cool us off nicely.

The weekend forecast is looking partly cloudy with highs in the 70s and 80s on Saturday and Sunday. Precipitation is very limited in the forecast, but as of now Sunday night looks to have the best chance for an isolated shower or storm.

