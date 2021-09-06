Advertisement

A hot Labor Day with high fire danger

By David Stradling
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 9:15 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - It was a warm end to the weekend, but it will be even warmer for Labor Day. Sunny skies are expected to continue, but dense wildfire smoke will move into the area, especially into the afternoon hours. Speaking of fires, the wildfire danger for the area is very high.

Hot air, low relative humidity, dry fuels and breezy conditions will create the dangerous conditions. A Red Flag Warning is in effect from noon to 9 p.m. Monday. Labor Day, along with many other summer holidays, it is a popular time to grill some food. If doing so, be extremely cautious with the hot items, as fires could easily spark and spread quickly.

Thankfully, a cold front is going to pass through Monday night, pushing much of the smoke out of the area and help usher in some cooler air. Sunshine will continue Tuesday with highs in the 70s and 80s. We will keep the sunshine for the rest of the week. Highs Wednesday will be in the 70s and 80s once again, but the end of the week will feature some hot temperatures again. Highs will be near 90° on Thursday and Friday.

Your weekend forecast looks to stay mostly sunny. Highs will be in the 80s for many. We will be dry much of the weekend, but as of now there does look to be a chance for a storm late Sunday afternoon and evening.

