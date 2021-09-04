Missing in Action service men and women remembered at Crazy Horse Memorial

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -The Crazy Horse Memorial held an ceremony on Friday honoring of veterans and active duty military, at the event a empty chair was presented, that had the POW/MIA emblem on the seat, to give recognition to the service men and women that have gone missing overseas.

What is known as, “POW/MIA Chairs of Honor” are placed all across the United States, and now one sits in western South Dakota. Patrick Hughes’s organization Rolling Thunder helped get the chair to the Black Hills, he says it memorializes the sacrifices made by our military, “is bringing people aware of that, there is this many people missing, and if you take into account 81,000 fathers, 81,000 mothers, 81,000 sets of siblings and friends, that’s probably a half of million people that have no closure.”

This chair is a permanent fixture at the Crazy Horse culture center, the location was chosen because it helps pay tribute to the large number of Native Americans that have served in the armed forces.

“There’s a lot of Native Americans still unaccounted for, so this is a proper place for this to be exhibited and all to see and to be educated,” Hughes said.

A lifetime member of Disabled American Veterans of America, Jim Stricker says the more people aware of the thousands of missing servicemen and women could help facilitate change, “its about time that they are recognized, we lost so many over the years and we need to get in there and bring them all home.”

Hughes adds these POW/MIA chairs are here so the stories of the veterans live on, “I am wearing a bracelet of a service member in Vietnam that was shot down, and his high school is honoring him by placing a chair to educate the students, that he didn’t come home, but he’s not forgotten.”

