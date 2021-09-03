Advertisement

Wonderful Weather Expected For Labor Day Weekend

By Jacob Montesano
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 4:17 PM MDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - It has been an overall rainy day here in Rapid City. We are going to continue to see scattered showers and storms across the area until about midnight tonight. Tomorrow will be sunny and very comfortable with highs in the 70s. The rest of Labor Day weekend will be sunny but a little warm. Highs on Labor Day could reach 90 degrees.

